New York Postpones Inauguration Ceremony

(Newser) – Eric Adams will become mayor of New York City on Jan. 1, but he'll take office without the usual trappings of the day. The city's inauguration ceremony "will be postponed to a later date in order to prioritize the health of all who were planning to attend, cover, and work on this major event," officials said in a statement. The decision was made in consultation with public health experts, the Daily News reports; the city is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 infections. The event had been scheduled to take place at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. A new date was not announced.

"I don't need an inauguration," Adams said, per WABC, "all I need is a mattress and a floor to execute being the mayor of the City of New York." The indoor event was to include ceremonies for the public advocate and comptroller, as well. The mayoral inauguration usually takes place in front of City Hall. The Health Department reports the daily average of new infections hit 9,297 on Tuesday, the highest point in months. The officials' statement added: "We encourage all New Yorkers to get vaccinated, get boosted, and get tested. That is our pathway out of this pandemic." (Read more Eric Adams stories.)