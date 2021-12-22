Prosecutor's Trophy Brings New 'Outrage' in Truck Driver Case

(Newser) – Millions of people upset over a 110-year sentence for a truck driver involved in a fiery fatal crash on Colorado's Interstate 70, who said his brakes malfunctioned, have a new reason to fume. Denver's 9 News reports a prosecutor posted a photo of a makeshift trophy she received from a colleague after the verdict, which includes a brake shoe from a semi-truck and a plaque featuring the words "power move" and "I-70 case." "Get yourself a trial partner as great as Trevor Moritzky. He turned a brake shoe from a semi truck into a memento," Jefferson County Deputy District Attorney Kayla Wildeman captioned the post.

Moritzky is a senior district attorney who helped secure the conviction of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. "What a special gift from a truly special person," Wildeman continued. Her social media accounts appear to have been deactivated but a screenshot of the post has been shared widely, prompting the League of United Latin American Citizens to call for "immediate disciplinary action and a formal apology," per the Denver Channel. "To make any kind of mockery or behave as if this was a ball game of winning and losing is an outrage," added Leonard Martinez, an attorney for Aguilera-Mederos. "This was about four people losing their lives and another person facing the prospect of a 110-year prison sentence."

Celebrity activist Kim Kardashian, who's called for Gov. Jared Polis to commute Aguilera-Mederos' sentence, also referred to the post as "another shocking part of the case." In a Monday statement, First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King said Wildeman's post "was in very poor taste and does not reflect the values of my administration. We have addressed it internally," per the Denver Channel. She also clarified that the brake shoe was not a piece of evidence. Meanwhile, Polis' office says it will "expedite consideration" of a commutation for Aguilera-Mederos once the proper documentation is received. (Read more Colorado stories.)