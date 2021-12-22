 
Truck Driver Could See His 110-Year Sentence Reduced

DA has started the process
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 22, 2021 12:01 AM CST
This 2019 photo provided by the Lakewood Police Department shows Rogel Aguilera-Mederos.   (Lakewood Police Department via AP, File)

(Newser) – The truck driver sentenced to 110 years after a Colorado accident that killed four could see that amount of time reduced. The sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who said his brakes malfunctioned, proved to be controversial, with millions signing a petition calling for it to be reduced and even Kim Kardashian weighing in. Now First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King has moved to do just that, the Denver Post reports. She filed a request for a court hearing in which the judge in the case, who said he himself did not agree with the sentence but was bound by state law, reconsider the mandatory minimum sentence. State law allows him to do so in "unusual and extenuating circumstances."

King announced the move Tuesday, after the petition started gaining steam and Gov. Jared Polis said he'd consider a petition for clemency for Aguilera-Mederos, submitted by his defense attorney Monday, on an expedited basis. Under state law, the Department of Corrections must submit a report on Aguilera-Mederos within 91 days of him being taken into custody, and the judge can modify his sentence at least 119 days after he enters prison. The judge has scheduled a hearing for Monday to discuss whether the DA made the request too quickly, since Aguilera-Mederos hasn't been behind bars that long. CBS Denver reports King was previously criticized for posting a photo of a brake pad from the semi involved in the crash as an apparent "trophy" celebrating the conviction. (Read more Colorado stories.)

