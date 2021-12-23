Trump Stops Anti-Vaccine Talk During Interview

(Newser) – Donald Trump is keeping up his public comments in support of COVID vaccines, despite pushback from his own supporters. The latest example came during a back-and-forth between the former president and conservative media personality Candace Owens on a Wednesday episode of Candace from the Daily Wire. When Owens questioned why more Americans have died of COVID-19 in 2021 than in 2020, despite the vaccines on offer, Trump shut her down.

story continues below

"Oh no, the vaccines work," Trump told Owens, per the Hill. "The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don't take the vaccine. But it's still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you're protected," Trump said. "Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it's a very minor form. … People aren't dying when they take the vaccine." Owens has been vocal in her opposition to the shots: In August, she tweeted that a COVID-19 vaccine "will NEVER enter my arm."

But Trump said the COVID-19 vaccine was "one of the greatest achievements of mankind," per Insider. "I came up with a vaccine, with three vaccines," he told Owens. "All are very, very good. Came up with three of them in less than nine months. It was supposed to take five to 12 years." Trump—who doubled down on his support for vaccines after he was booed by his own supporters for revealing that he’d received a third COVID-19 vaccine dose—did say that he's against vaccine and mask mandates. "People have to have their freedom," he said. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)