(Newser) – Six months after the birth of Lilibet "Lili" Diana, the world is getting its first look at the British royal. The daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, born June 4, is included in a family photo on the couple's holiday card, shot by photographer Alexi Lubomirski over the summer, per Page Six, which has the image. Son Archie, now 2, sits on Harry's lap, both turned to their left, where Markle holds a happy Lili with raised arms. With the exception of the infant, shown in a white dress, all family members are wearing blue jeans.

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world," the card reads, per CNN. "Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family." The message goes on to say that the couple's Archewell Foundation has made donations "to several organizations that honor and protect families—from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave." Team Rubicon and Paid Leave for All are among the recipients, per Page Six. (Read more Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor stories.)