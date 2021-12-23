This Shade of Blue Is Branded by Tom Brady

(Newser) – He's got seven Super Bowl rings and, now, his very own color. Tom Brady has partnered with Pantone to create "Brady Blue," reports USA Today. See the new shade here. The venture by the Tampa Bay quarterback is linked to his new apparel brand, BRADY, which launches on Jan. 12. And why does the world need a new blue? In Pantone's view, this one is "bold, exuding strength and confidence, imbued with an inner intensity, emblematic of his self-determination and commitment to precision."

story continues below

An item at Sports Illustrated calls the Brady-Pantone pairing "odd," but writer Michael Shapiro is not about to make jokes given that the 44-year-old Brady "continues to excel" and might well collect an eighth Super Bowl ring this season. "Perhaps 'Brady Blue' will replace 'Very Peri' as Pantone's color of the year at the end of 2022," he writes. "At this rate, it's likely Brady will still be playing." ESPN notes that Brady has been signing up big-name college players for his brand, including Michigan QB Cade McNamara. (Read more Tom Brady stories.)