UPS Driver's Gesture Pays Off Unexpectedly

(Newser) – Doorbell cams sometimes catch delivery drivers at their worst. In this case, it's the opposite. WRBL explains: A 24-year-old UPS driver named Dallen Harrell dropped off a package at a home in Roswell, Georgia, and paused to speak into the doorbell cam because he'd recalled seeing a celebratory stork lawn sign. “If this is the ‘It’s a Boy’ house … I hope all is going well with your newborn,” he said, per the Washington Post. “I had a child at around the same time you guys did, and I just hope everything is going good. God bless and happy holidays.” You can watch the moment here. As it turns out, the gesture had unintended consequences, all of them good.

Homeowner Jessica Kitchel, mother of a newborn son, was moved by the message and posted it on social media. “The moment that he said that was a time I needed to hear that encouragement at the most important time," she says. "I was blown away." The feel-good story spread quickly, catching the attention of UPS, which helped arrange a phone call between the two. Kitchel and her husband also left baby gifts for Harrell, and she posted his baby registry accounts online. He and his fiancee have since been deluged with gifts—and UPS offered him a full-time job. (He was originally hired only for the holiday rush.) “I can’t believe it all unfolded this way,” he says. “When I left the comment at the doorbell, I didn’t even expect to hear from them, and so many blessings have followed behind.” (Read more uplifting news stories.)