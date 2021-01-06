He Thought No One Heard His Rant. The Doorbell Cam Did

(Newser) – UPS says it has fired an employee caught making racist remarks at the Milwaukee home of a Latino cop. The residence's doorbell camera captured the unidentified driver, a white male, ranting while writing up a "failed to deliver" notice on Dec. 17, though he apparently didn't knock or ring the doorbell, per the Washington Post. "Now you don't get f------ nothing 'cause you're a stupid motherf-----. You can't read and write and speak the f------ English language," the man said, shaking his head, before leaving the notice for a "Hugo Aviles," per NBC News and the Post. "The only information this driver had that could serve as a trigger for this deep-seated hate was the name on the package," Darryl Morin of the Forward Latino advocacy group said at a Tuesday presser. He said the news conference was necessary, as UPS had failed to respond despite much pressing.

It was only after the press conference that Morin learned the driver had been fired last month, per the Post. In a statement to NBC, a UPS rep said the company "immediately contacted the family to offer our deepest apologies when we learned about this incident" and "we promptly took action, terminating the driver's employment." While UPS drivers undergo "professionalism and anti-harassment training," Forward Latino and the man's family are urging "greater investments" in anti-bias and inclusion training. "This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," Shirley Aviles, the mother of the 23-year-old police officer who lives at the home, tells NBC. She says the package, a Christmas gift, was received after the holiday. "But what if it happened to have time-sensitive content like an EpiPen?" she asks. "It's just sad." (Read more UPS stories.)

