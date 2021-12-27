Biden's Nephew, New Wife Split After Whirlwind Romance

(Newser) – Meghan King, a former Real Housewives of Orange County star, has split from her brand-new husband, Cuffe Biden Owens, a lawyer and nephew of President Joe Biden. The couple married in October after a brief courtship—just a couple of weeks after going public with the relationship on Instagram. “We just knew,” King wrote on a post 10 weeks ago. On Monday, she posted an Instagram story that read in part, “This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows,” Us Magazine reports. On Christmas Eve, Page Six reported on speculation that the pair had split when her followers noticed she’d lopped Owens’ name off hers on her profile. In an interview with Brides Magazine in the fall, King said they started spending a lot of time together—and planning a wedding—immediately after meeting.

Her ex-husband, pro baseball player Jim Edmonds, was more frank, and more blunt. “I thought it was a joke. They’d been dating for about four weeks!” he said, wondering aloud if she were pregnant. Neither Owens nor King has released a statement beyond her Instagram story, which asked “for your grave and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family." Owens is the son of Biden’s sister, Valerie. He is King’s third husband; King was married to Brad McDill before marrying Edmonds in 2014. She has three children with Edmonds; the couple divorced in 2019. (Read more celebrity divorce stories.)