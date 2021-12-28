Boy, 14, Accused of Triple Murder in Texas

(Newser) – A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Monday in connection with the shooting deaths of three other teens at a gas station convenience store in Garland, Texas, on Sunday evening. Jeff Bryan, chief of police in the Dallas suburb, said Monday that the slain teens range in age from 14 to 16, the Dallas Morning News reports. Police say a fourth teen, 15 years old, was hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting around 7:30pm Sunday.

Police say surveillance video shows four teens who "seemed to be together" at the front of the Texaco store before the suspect got out of a white Dodge pickup, pulled the store door open, and opened fire, WFAA reports. Charges are pending against the 14-year-old, who police are not naming because of his age. Cops are still looking for the pickup driver, who is considered a person of interest. Bryan said the suspect fired at least 20 rounds from a 40-caliber pistol with an extended magazine, CBS-DFW reports. The chief said it's not clear whether the victims were targeted. He said one slain teen was ordering food for his family, and the hospitalized 15-year-old was working as a cook at the store. (Read more Texas stories.)