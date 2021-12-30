(Newser) – A Chicago woman ended up in the Mile High Quarantine Club after she tested positive for COVID-19 on a flight between Newark. NJ, and Iceland. Marisa Fotieo told the Today show Wednesday that she went to the bathroom and took a rapid test when her throat started to hurt during the Dec. 20 Icelandair flight—and ended up staying in the bathroom for the next four hours after it came back positive. A TikTok video she recorded of her "VIP quarantine quarters" has been viewed more than 4 million times.

Fotieo says she took five rapid tests that all came back negative in the days before she flew with her father and brother. She tells WZZM that because the flight was too full for her to sit away from other passengers, she decided to isolate herself in the bathroom after speaking to "amazing flight attendant" Ragnhildur "Rocky" Eiriksdottir. "Rocky was so sweet and brought me water and snacks and told me that would be my own little space," Fotieo says. Her father and brother took their flight to Switzerland after they landed in Reykjavik and tested negative—but for Fotieo, what was supposed to be a layover turned into a 10-day hotel quarantine.

Fotieo says the same flight attendant who made her bathroom isolation easier made her quarantine in the Red Cross Humanitarian Hotel over Christmas a lot more bearable. Rocky "sent me a little Christmas tree with lights to dangle around it, a note, a warm dinner, and presents to open on Christmas Day," Fotieo says. Her quarantine ends Thursday, and she says her father and brother will be returning to Iceland so they can have a few days exploring the island and seeing the northern lights together. (Read more COVID-19 stories.)