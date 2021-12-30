(Newser) – Three days into his road trip from California to Washington, DC, a 25-year-old man was pulled over for driving aggressively by police in the Midwest, but it turned out to be not a typical traffic stop. NBC News reports Kuachua Brillion Xiong was pulled over Dec. 21 in Iowa's Cass County, and authorities say he was heavily armed, driving with an AR-15 rifle, ammo, loaded magazines, body armor, and medical kits, according to a criminal complaint filed by Secret Service agent Justin Larson. The complaint adds that Xiong also had a "hit list" of targets from TikTok videos, including President Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, per the Los Angeles Times.

Xiong's intention: to drive from his home near Sacramento "straight to the White House ... to kill persons in power," Larson said in his complaint, per NBC. Police said Xiong's GPS was indeed set for 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., and they note they also found money inside Xiong's vehicle that seemed to be set aside for his own funeral expenses. He told Larson that God had called upon him to "combat evil demons in the White House" and that "he is the only person remaining who can free the United States of evil," per Larson's affidavit.

Xiong told investigators he knew of a "weak spot" in the White House's security and said he would "do whatever it takes" to fulfill his mission—including getting right back on the road to DC if let out of custody. That didn't happen: Xiong has been held at the Pottawattamie County Jail since Dec. 23, per sheriff's office records. He's been charged with making threats against a former US president, a federal crime, and is set to appear before a federal judge on Thursday. (Read more threats stories.)