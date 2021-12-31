Cruz Rants Against 'Killjoys' After Mixing Up US, Australian States

(Newser) – Sen. Ted Cruz deleted a tweet after mixing up Washington state and another WA—Western Australia. The Republican senator retweeted a screenshot in which a WA Government account confirmed that dancing was banned at all New Year's events, PerthNow reports. "Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys," wrote Cruz, a frequent critic of COVID restrictions. "Washington State: NO DANCING ALLOWED!!! Any rational & free citizen: Piss off." He was soon mocked by critics including Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, who told Cruz: " Hey Ted, WA is Western Australia. But cool tweet."

story continues below

Before Cruz deleted the tweet, it was saved—and shared—by Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, among others reports the Guardian. Since Cruz deleted it, "I’ll post as a reminder to all of us to DO YOUR RESEARCH before posting misinformation," Kinzinger tweeted. Western Australia, which has recorded a total of 1,158 COVID cases and nine COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began, has stepped up restrictions in Perth amid an outbreak that started with an infected French backpacker. The dancing ban was brought in on Dec. 23 and authorities say they plan to lift it on Jan. 4. (Read more Ted Cruz stories.)