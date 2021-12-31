Stars Pay Tribute to Betty White

(Newser)
Actors, comedians, and other fans issued tributes to Betty White on Friday, praising her as an entertainer and person. The actress died at her home at age 99. "Her generosity of spirit is the reason everybody talks about her in this way," Henry Winkler said, per CNN, adding, "just an amazing person." A film about White's life and career, planned as part of her birthday celebration next month, will still be shown, the producers said. It will be screened in 800 theaters on Jan. 17, the day White would have turned 100. Per the AP, BBC and CNN, tributes also came from:
- Ryan Reynolds: "She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough."
- Marlee Matlin: "Betty White will go down in the history books as ageless ... 99 or 100, the numbers belie the fact that she lived the best life ever!"
- President Biden: "Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She's a cultural icon who will be sorely missed."
- Dan Rather: "A spirit of goodness and hope. ... Our world would be better if more followed her example."
- Eric Garcetti: "The City of L.A. will be forever grateful for her years of service to the L.A. Zoo on behalf of the animals in our care and the people who love them."
- Roxane Gay: "RIP to Betty White who was charming, delightful, hilarious, talented and unproblematic for 99.9 years."
- US Army: "Not only was she an amazing actress, she also served during WWII as a member of the American Women's Voluntary Services. A true legend on and off the screen."
- Seth Meyers: "The only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end."
- Bridget Moynahan: "Maybe she picked New Year's Eve so we can celebrate her life every year!"
