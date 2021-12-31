Stars Pay Tribute to Betty White

(Newser) – Actors, comedians, and other fans issued tributes to Betty White on Friday, praising her as an entertainer and person. The actress died at her home at age 99. "Her generosity of spirit is the reason everybody talks about her in this way," Henry Winkler said, per CNN, adding, "just an amazing person." A film about White's life and career, planned as part of her birthday celebration next month, will still be shown, the producers said. It will be screened in 800 theaters on Jan. 17, the day White would have turned 100. Per the AP, BBC and CNN, tributes also came from:

story continues below