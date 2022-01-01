(Newser) – A Virginia dad who made a chocolate milk run for his kids came home with a lot more than cow juice. According to Virginia Lottery officials, Dennis Willoughby headed over to his local 7-Eleven in Richmond last month to pick up the beverage for his young ones, but while he was there, he decided to also fork over $10 for a Platinum Jackpot scratch-off ticket, reports CNN. And he ended up winning the top prize: $1 million, against 1 in 632,000 odds.

Virginia Lottery notes that Willoughby was one of two winners in that particular game, meaning one unclaimed ticket remains. The dad opted to take his winnings as a lump sum over 30 years of annual payments, which will leave him with about $640,000 before taxes. As CNN notes, even after taxes, that "can still buy a lot of chocolate milk." Lottery officials say the 7-Eleven that sold Willoughby the ticket will receive $10,000 for its role in the big win, per the Merced Sun-Star. (Read more lottery winner stories.)