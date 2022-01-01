An 'Impractical Joker' Is Leaving the Group

(Newser) – For 10 years, TruTV has sated the public's need for pranks with Impractical Jokers, a show hosted by four friends from childhood—Sal Vulcano, James Murray, Brian Quinn, and Joe Gatto—who force each other to do humiliating and/or bizarre tasks in front of strangers for points. Now, one of the foursome is exiting the group. Variety reports on the news from Gatto, 45, who says he's leaving due to things that have nothing to do with the job. "I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers," Gatto, who also co-founded the Tenderloins comedy troupe with his three fellow Jokers, wrote in an Instagram post on Friday.

"Alongside my friends, I've devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn't be prouder of what has been accomplished." So what happened? Gatto said he has separated from his wife of eight years, Bessy, and has decided it's time to concentrate on just being a dad. "Due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away," he wrote. "Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids." Gatto and his estranged ex have a daughter, Milana, born in 2015, and a son, Remington, born in 2017.

Gatto is the only one of the foursome that's a father, though Murray has also married. Soon after Gatto's announcement, the three other Jokers posted a joint statement on social media, noting that they'd "never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe." The trio doesn't want fans to worry that the pranks are over, though, adding: "While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh. ... With the support of our fans, we'll get back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January. With love, Q, Sal and Murr." (Read more Impractical Jokers stories.)