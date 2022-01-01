Andy Cohen Had Something to Say About NYC's Outgoing Mayor

(Newser) – Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper did tequila shots while toasting Betty White during their New Year's Eve broadcast on CNN, but the liquor may have gone a bit to Cohen's head. Minutes after the ball dropped in Times Square, ushering in 2022, Eric Adams was sworn in as New York City's mayor, replacing fellow Dem Bill de Blasio. Cohen seemed excited at the prospect of Adams taking over, as his goodbye message to de Blasio made quite clear.

story continues below

"Do his victory lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York," Cohen told viewers of de Blasio, per the New York Post, which noted that de Blasio had actually served for eight years as mayor. Cohen continued: "The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been. So, sayonara sucker!"

Cooper laughed nervously alongside Cohen and tried to pull him back during his diatribe. "Don't go on a rant," Cooper said at one point, per Insider, which notes a recent poll showing that de Blasio's approval ratings have indeed been abysmal. "That's how you want to start the new year? Wow. Wow." If Cohen had any regrets about his outburst, he wasn't showing it, at least not immediately after the festivities had ended. "Guys—I had a ball tonight!" he tweeted around 12:45am local time. (Read more Andy Cohen stories.)