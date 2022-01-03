Man Shoved Onto Train Tracks, Fatally

(Newser) – Two men stepped off a San Diego trolley Saturday morning and, police say, one of them then pushed the other into the path of an oncoming train. The victim died at the scene, and the suspect fled on another trolley, Fox 5 San Diego reports. There was no provocation before the push, which took place on a platform at the Old Town Trolley Station, police say. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. The suspect is described as light-skinned, thin, and between 5'7" and 5'9"; he was wearing all black at the time of the attack, NBC News reports. (Read more San Diego stories.)