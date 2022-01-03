 
X

Man Shoved Onto Train Tracks, Fatally

California attack was unprovoked, police say
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 3, 2022 2:29 AM CST
Man Pushes Fellow Trolley Passenger Into Train's Path
Stock photo.   (Getty Images / dmitriymoroz)

(Newser) – Two men stepped off a San Diego trolley Saturday morning and, police say, one of them then pushed the other into the path of an oncoming train. The victim died at the scene, and the suspect fled on another trolley, Fox 5 San Diego reports. There was no provocation before the push, which took place on a platform at the Old Town Trolley Station, police say. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. The suspect is described as light-skinned, thin, and between 5'7" and 5'9"; he was wearing all black at the time of the attack, NBC News reports. (Read more San Diego stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X