(Newser) – Ghislaine Maxwell's guilty verdict following her sex trafficking trial isn't the only bad news she has apparently received of late. The Telegraph reports her husband, 40-something shipping magnate Scott Borgerson, "may have moved on" from his 60-year-old wife—but the London Times reports he definitely has, and that he ended things with Maxwell in a "tense phone call." Citing the Daily Mail, the Times notes a friend revealed the call between Borgerson—who's believed to have married Maxwell in 2016 after leaving his first wife—and Maxwell became "confrontational."

"Scott told her he had moved on and was seeing someone else," the friend said. That someone else is said to be 49-year-old Kris McGinn, a local journalist and yoga teacher. Sources tell the Telegraph that McGinn appears to spend "every free weekend" with her new love. She has reportedly been spotted with Borgerson near his home in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass.

Borgerson seemed at first to be standing by Maxwell, even offering to put up a $22 million-plus bond for her. In a letter to support his wife's bail application, Borgerson called her a "wonderful and loving person" who didn't have anything to do with the sex crimes of her late partner, Jeffrey Epstein. But he wasn't present for any of her trial in New York, a development that tracks with the rest of their relationship, which the Times notes has been "shrouded in mystery" from the start. No official documentation of their marital union has emerged; the marriage was first revealed in the summer of 2020, during the bail application process. (Read more on their secretive relationship at the South China Morning Post.)