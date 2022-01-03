NY AG Subpoenas Trump, Ivanka, Don. Jr

(Newser) – New York’s attorney general has issued subpoenas to former President Trump and his two eldest children in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family's business practices, according to a court filing Monday. Attorney General Letitia James' office said in the filing that it is seeking testimony and documents from Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump "in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled" by Trump and his company, the Trump Organization," the AP reports.

The civil investigation is focused on alleged tax fraud involving the inflation or undervaluation of Trump Organization assets, the Guardian reports. The New York Times, citing "a person with knowledge of the matter," reports that the subpoenas were served Dec. 1. Trump filed a lawsuit against James last month, arguing that her "mission is guided solely by political animus." The court filing Monday sets a schedule for Trump attorneys to attempt to block the subpoenas.