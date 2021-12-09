(Newser) – New York state is investigating the Trump family business, and now the former president himself may have to answer questions in person. State Attorney General Letitia James wants Donald Trump to sit for a deposition on Jan. 7, reports the Washington Post. No word yet on whether Trump will fight the move. The Post notes that son Eric sat for questioning last year as part of the investigation into the Trump Organization, despite initially refusing. And the former president sat for a deposition earlier this year in an unrelated matter, a lawsuit brought by protesters who say Trump's security guards assaulted them in 2015.

James, a Democrat who's running for governor next year, is looking into a wide range of alleged improprieties, including whether the Trump Organization presented wildly different valuations of property it owned depending on whether a low price or a high price suited its purpose. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has a separate investigation underway into the Trump Organization that's looking at the same issue, notes the New York Times. That inquiry is now in a "critical phase," per the Times, because DA Cyrus Vance is retiring at the end of the year. Donald Trump has used the phrase "witch hunt" to describe both investigations. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)