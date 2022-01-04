 
Arizona Couple Allegedly Left Boy, 11, Home Alone for Weeks

Officials made contact with the child Dec. 12, parents returned home Dec. 29
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 4, 2022 4:42 PM CST
(Newser) – An Arizona child was left home alone for at least two weeks, says authorities, and now his parents have been charged with child neglect. NBC News reports the 11-year-old's mother left the state prior to Thanksgiving, and that his father left a shortly after that holiday. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office says it was tipped off that the boy might be at the Elfrida home by himself, and made contact with him on Dec. 12. "The child was left alone during the entire time until contact with Sheriff Deputies was made," officials tell Fox10.

The sheriff's office says the boy said he had been left frozen food to eat and hadn't attended school in a couple of weeks. Authorities say they tried and failed to reach his parents and were unable to do so until they returned to Elfrida on Dec. 29. The child was handed to child protective services after being found alone on the 12th. The child's 34-year-old mother and 40-year-old father (Newser is declining to identify the parents so as not to reveal the child's identity) were indicted upon their return home. Officials did not reveal where the parents had been. Both are being held in lieu of $100,000 bond. (Read more child neglect stories.)

