Amtrak Train Stuck for More Than a Day in Virginia Storm

(Newser) – Stranded drivers on Interstate-95 in Virginia aren't the only travelers having a nightmare experience. An Amtrak train with more than 200 people aboard has been stuck in Virginia's stormy weather for more than a day. The train left New Orleans on Sunday but got stuck north of Lynchburg, Virginia, Monday morning because of downed trees, reports the AP. Passenger Sean Thornton, who boarded in Atlanta, tells that city's WSB that conditions aboard the train are pretty bleak. Among other things, he said the train ran out of food and toilets were overflowing.

"We were in a no reception zone for cell phone service and train Wi-Fi," he adds. "As a result, nobody could communicate with loved ones or hotels during the evening.” Instead of hotels, passengers made do sleeping on the train. People are allowed to leave the train, and Thornton says one person made a McDonald's run for everyone Tuesday morning. Another arranged to have water delivered to the train. WSET reports the train is carrying 220 passengers, plus six crew members. There was no word on when it might get moving again. (Read more Amtrak stories.)