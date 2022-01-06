In Anniversary Speech, Biden Will Blame Trump for Jan. 6

(Newser) – In a speech at Congress Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot, President Joe Biden will place the blame for the attack squarely on the shoulders of his predecessor. Biden's remarks will likely note that Donald Trump holds "singular responsibility" for the "chaos and carnage" of the insurrection attempt, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, though she did not say whether Biden would actually name Trump. She said Biden will also denounce the election fraud lie Trump used to spark the riot, the Hill reports. A spokesperson for Trump said in response that this is Biden's "unsurprising" attempt to "further divide our nation" and distract people from bad news related to inflation, crime, and COVID-19, the BBC reports.

Vice President Kamala Harris will also speak before Congress, in what will be a day full of remembrance events. The AP notes many Democratic lawmakers will attend, either in person or virtually, while nearly all Republicans will not. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke to the AP Wednesday night, saying of Jan. 6, 2021, "democracy won that night" when Congress returned to the Capitol to affirm Biden's election win. Per USA Today, the day will also include prayer, a moment of silence, music, testimonials from lawmakers about their experiences, and a conversation between Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden and historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham to "establish and preserve the narrative of January 6th." (Read more Capitol riot stories.)