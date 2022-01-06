Cops Find Thousands of Undelivered Amazon Packages in Home

(Newser) – Police in Oklahoma say they have recovered thousands of stolen Amazon packages—and the suspects are delivery drivers, not Blackbeard-level porch pirates. In a Facebook post Wednesday, police in Luther, around 30 miles northeast of Oklahoma City, said three suspects were arrested after a home was searched and thousands of undelivered packages were found, some of them still on pallets. Police say their investigation began when around 600 packages were found dumped in a rural area on New Year's Eve, KFOR reports. Most of them were empty but items including books, calendars, and a copy of the Koran were left behind.

"Every one of these packages was supposed to be delivered by Christmas Day,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Aaron Brilbeck "So, 600 people didn’t get their Christmas gifts as a result of this." Another dump site was found the same day. Police obtained a search warrant for the Luther home after finding an envelope with an address in a garbage bag at one of the sites. Police say they found undelivered packages stacked in every room of the house—and in the storm shelter.

The sheriff's office says third-party drivers Cesar Yasnier Cerqueira Rojas and Maikel Perez Laurencio were arrested, along with truck owner Dinneris Matos Delgado. Investigators believe the drivers picked up extra pallets when they went to an Oklahoma City warehouse and sold the contents online instead of bringing the pallets to UPS or the US Postal Service, the Washington Post. They believe the scheme could have been going on for around a year. Police say the recovered packages, most of which were supposed to go to addresses in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas, have been returned to Amazon for delivery. (Read more Amazon stories.)