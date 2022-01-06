(Newser) – President Biden spoke Thursday on the one-year anniversary of the riot at the Capitol and made clear he places the blame for that day squarely on his predecessor, though he never mentioned Donald Trump by name. Trump has responded with slams of his own. Highlights:

Biden: "For the first time in our history, a president not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol," said the president, per the AP. "But they failed. ... Democracy was attacked ... [but] we the people prevailed.”

"We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie," he said, per NBC News. "A former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He's done so because he values power over principle, because he sees his own interest as more important than his country's interest and America's interest. He can't accept he lost." Biden: "They didn't come here out of patriotism or principle," said the president of the rioters, per the Washington Post. "They came here in rage—not in service of America, but rather in service of one man."

