No One Can Watch the Golden Globes

(Newser) – The Golden Globes will be held Sunday night ... but you can't watch. The awards ceremony will be held without presenters or nominees in attendance, and while the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will announce winners in real time on social media and on its website, the 90-minute ceremony will not be broadcast in any way, Deadline reports. "This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be livestreamed," a spokesperson tells the website. The HFPA has been under fire for a lack of diversity, accusations of corruption, and other issues, and NBC announced last year it would not air the ceremony as it typically pays the HFPA $60 million per year for the right to do as part of a multi-year deal most recently renewed in 2018.

story continues below

But sources tell Deadline that's not the primary reason the Globes won't be aired even online, saying that NBC is not stopping the HFPA from hosting an online version of the show. The only attendees of the private event will be members of the HFPA and some who have received grants through the organization's philanthropic arm, Vulture reports. As the Hollywood Reporter explains, the HFPA is spotlighting its charity work and its new collaboration with the NAACP at the event, which will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel as usual, while announcing winners intermittently. (Here are the nominees.)