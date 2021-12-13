Here Are Your Golden Globe Nominees

(Newser) – Less than a year after criticism over a lack of diversity forced the organization that puts on the Golden Globes to lose its televised show and overhaul its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its nominees for film and TV awards Monday, per the AP. The HFPA, which usually has a handful of movie stars make its announcement, turned instead to Snoop Dogg. The press association claims that in the nine months since its 2021 show, it has remade itself. The group added a chief diversity officer; overhauled its board; inducted 21 new members, including six Black journalists; and brought in the NAACP on a partnership. Winners will be announced on Jan. 9. The nominees in the major categories, per the AP:

story continues below

MOVIES

Best picture, drama: Belfast; CODA; Dune; King Richard; The Power of the Dog

Belfast; CODA; Dune; King Richard; The Power of the Dog Best picture, musical or comedy: Cyrano; Don't Look Up; Licorice Pizza; Tick, Tick ... Boom!; West Side Story

Cyrano; Don't Look Up; Licorice Pizza; Tick, Tick ... Boom!; West Side Story Best actress, drama: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye; Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter; Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos; Lady Gaga, House of Gucci; Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye; Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter; Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos; Lady Gaga, House of Gucci; Kristen Stewart, Spencer Best actor, drama: Mahershala Ali, Swan Song; Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos; Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog; Will Smith, King Richard; Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song; Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos; Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog; Will Smith, King Richard; Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth Best actress, musical or comedy: Marion Cotillard, Annette; Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza; Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up; Emma Stone, Cruella; Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Marion Cotillard, Annette; Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza; Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up; Emma Stone, Cruella; Rachel Zegler, West Side Story Best actor, musical or comedy: Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up; Peter Dinklage, Cyrano; Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick ... Boom!; Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza; Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up; Peter Dinklage, Cyrano; Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick ... Boom!; Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza; Anthony Ramos, In the Heights Director: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast; Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog; Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter; Steven Spielberg, West Side Story; Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast; Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog; Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter; Steven Spielberg, West Side Story; Denis Villeneuve, Dune Animated: Encanto; Flee; Luca; My Sunny Maad; Raya and the Last Dragon

Encanto; Flee; Luca; My Sunny Maad; Raya and the Last Dragon Non-English language: Compartment No. 6, Finland, Russia, and Germany; Drive My Car, Japan; The Hand of God, Italy; A Hero, France and Iran; Parallel Mothers, Spain

TELEVISION