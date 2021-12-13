Here Are Your Golden Globe Nominees

(Newser)
–
Less than a year after criticism over a lack of diversity forced the organization that puts on the Golden Globes to lose its televised show and overhaul its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its nominees for film and TV awards Monday, per the AP. The HFPA, which usually has a handful of movie stars make its announcement, turned instead to Snoop Dogg. The press association claims that in the nine months since its 2021 show, it has remade itself. The group added a chief diversity officer; overhauled its board; inducted 21 new members, including six Black journalists; and brought in the NAACP on a partnership. Winners will be announced on Jan. 9. The nominees in the major categories, per the AP:
MOVIES
- Best picture, drama: Belfast; CODA; Dune; King Richard; The Power of the Dog
- Best picture, musical or comedy: Cyrano; Don't Look Up; Licorice Pizza; Tick, Tick ... Boom!; West Side Story
- Best actress, drama: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye; Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter; Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos; Lady Gaga, House of Gucci; Kristen Stewart, Spencer
- Best actor, drama: Mahershala Ali, Swan Song; Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos; Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog; Will Smith, King Richard; Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Best actress, musical or comedy: Marion Cotillard, Annette; Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza; Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up; Emma Stone, Cruella; Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
- Best actor, musical or comedy: Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up; Peter Dinklage, Cyrano; Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick ... Boom!; Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza; Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
- Director: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast; Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog; Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter; Steven Spielberg, West Side Story; Denis Villeneuve, Dune
- Animated: Encanto; Flee; Luca; My Sunny Maad; Raya and the Last Dragon
- Non-English language: Compartment No. 6, Finland, Russia, and Germany; Drive My Car, Japan; The Hand of God, Italy; A Hero, France and Iran; Parallel Mothers, Spain
TELEVISION
- Drama series: Lupin; The Morning Show; Pose; Squid Game; Succession
- Comedy series: The Great; Hacks; Only Murders in the Building; Reservation Dogs; Ted Lasso
- Limited series: Dopesick; Impeachment: American Crime Story; Maid; Mare of Easttown; The Underground Railroad
- Actress, drama series: Uzo Aduba, In Treatment; Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show; Christine Baranski, The Good Fight; Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale; Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose
- Actor, drama series: Brian Cox, Succession; Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game; Billy Porter, Pose; Jeremy Strong, Succession; Omar Sy, Lupin
- Actress, comedy or musical series: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks; Elle Fanning, The Great; Issa Rae, Insecure; Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish; Jean Smart, Hacks
- Actor, comedy or musical series: Anthony Anderson, black-ish; Nicholas Hoult, The Great; Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building; Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Actress, limited series: Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage; Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha; Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision; Margaret Qualley, Maid; Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
- Actor, limited series: Paul Bettany, WandaVision; Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage; Michael Keaton, Dopesick; Ewan McGregor, Halston; Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
(Read more Golden Globes
stories.)