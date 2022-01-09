Teacher Locked Son in Trunk at Testing Site, DA Says

(Newser) – A Texas high school teacher is being charged with a felony after officials say she locked her teenage son in the trunk of her car while she went through a drive-thru COVID testing site. Per KRIV, the Harris County District Attorney's Office Sarah Beam faces a child endangerment charge for allegedly keeping the 13-year-old locked away because he'd tested positive for COVID and she feared he could give it to her. A staff member at the testing site heard something in the trunk as Beam drove through the Houston testing site on Jan.3, per Click2Houston.

When Beam popped the trunk, the witness told authorities the boy was inside facedown. The site employee reportedly then told Beam she couldn't have a test administered until the boy was placed in the back seat. The employee then called police. Per court documents, Beam told police she put the boy in the trunk to protect herself from being exposed to COVID. A warrant was subsequently issued and Beam was arrested and booked Saturday before posting a $1,500 bond. Beam's school district responded in a statement, saying they were aware of the incident and that "thankfully, the child was not harmed." Beam is reportedly on administrative leave. (Read more COVID-19 stories.)