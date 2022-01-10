 
Florida Officials Confirm Bob Saget Has Died at 65

TMZ broke the news that actor was found dead in an Orlando hotel
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 9, 2022 7:01 PM CST
Bob Saget attends the "Shameless" FYC event at Linwood Dunn Theater on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

(Newser) TMZ broke the news that Bob Saget of Full House fame was found dead in a Florida hotel room Sunday afternoon, following a Saturday night performance in Jacksonville. It reports authorities were called to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando around 4pm after hotel security found Saget unresponsive in the room. The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news on Twitter, reporting he was pronounced dead at the scene. It adds that "detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." The actor and comedian had been in the midst of tour that had been slated to last until May. (Read more Bob Saget stories.)

