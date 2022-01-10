Florida Officials Confirm Bob Saget Has Died at 65

(Newser) – TMZ broke the news that Bob Saget of Full House fame was found dead in a Florida hotel room Sunday afternoon, following a Saturday night performance in Jacksonville. It reports authorities were called to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando around 4pm after hotel security found Saget unresponsive in the room. The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news on Twitter, reporting he was pronounced dead at the scene. It adds that "detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." The actor and comedian had been in the midst of tour that had been slated to last until May. (Read more Bob Saget stories.)