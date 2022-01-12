Glitter Attack Ends With Felony Charges

(Newser) – Two Florida women are facing felony charges ... over glitter. Police say Kaitlin O’Donovan, 27, and Sarah Franks, 29, went to a man's Clearwater apartment around 3am Monday and got into an argument with him as he stood on a fenced patio. That's when the women allegedly threw containers of glitter at him, hitting him in the head and torso, WFLA reports. Franks is then accused of jumping the fence, entering the apartment, and throwing more containers of glitter at him, Fox 13 reports.

She then allegedly let O’Donovan in through the front door and both continued throwing the containers of glitter, police say. Authorities found, yes, glitter in the car when they traced it to the women. They are charged with felony burglary with assault or battery, and Franks is also charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief for allegedly kicking a window until it broke. (Read more Florida stories.)