Chicago Mayor Has COVID

(Newser) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday that she had tested for positive for COVID-19—a day after a deal was reached for students to return to the city's public schools. "I am experiencing cold-like symptoms but otherwise feel fine which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted," the mayor tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation." She called the infection an "urgent reminder for folks to get vaccinated and boosted as it's the only way to beat this pandemic," per the Hill. The mayor's most recent public appearance was a press conference Monday night.

Lightfoot, 59, is one of nearly 250,000 Illinois residents to have tested positive in the last week, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Chicago currently has a daily case average of nearly 5,000, down slightly from a week earlier. The mayor is the latest of numerous lawmakers to test positive in the state, including Reps. Sean Casten and Bobby Rush. Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton has also tested positive, while Gov. JB Pritzker worked remotely last week after a close contact tested positive. "Take good care of yourself, Mayor!" Stratton tweeted Tuesday. "May you recover swiftly and completely. Everyone, please get vaccinated!" (Read more Lori Lightfoot stories.)