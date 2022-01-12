The Weirdest Things the TSA Seized in 2021

(Newser)
Chainsaws and machetes might be useful in the event of a zombie apocalypse, but the TSA would like to remind people that they are absolutely not allowed in carry-on luggage. The agency released its list of the most unusual items seized in 2021 in a tweet Monday, and it also includes a "meth burrito"—a breakfast burrito filled with methamphetamine—confiscated at a Texas airport. Firearms, apart from an antique pistol, were far too common to be considered unusual items, CBS News reports. The TSA says it seized a record 5,674 guns at checkpoints in 2021, 85% of them loaded. The list of unusual items:
- A chainsaw confiscated at New Orleans International Airport.
- A gun-shaped wine holder seized at Sacramento International Airport.
- A box of fireworks seized at Syracuse Hancock International Airport.
- A machete seized at Reagan National Airport near Washington, DC, along with ammunition and a fuel canister.
- Bear spray taken from a passenger at Florida's Destin/Fort Walton Beach airport.
- A cleaver seized at Harrisburg International Airport.
- A gun belt buckle. The 22-caliber Derringer was found in the carry-on baggage of a passenger in Honolulu in April, KHON2 reports.
- A meth-filled burrito seized at Hobby International Airport in Texas.
- An antique pistol confiscated at Newark International Airport.
- Bullets found in deodorant at Atlantic City International Airport. "This passenger must have been sweating bullets," the TSA quipped.
