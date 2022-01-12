 
X

The Weirdest Things the TSA Seized in 2021

Agency's list includes chainsaw, meth burrito
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 12, 2022 1:25 PM CST

(Newser) – Chainsaws and machetes might be useful in the event of a zombie apocalypse, but the TSA would like to remind people that they are absolutely not allowed in carry-on luggage. The agency released its list of the most unusual items seized in 2021 in a tweet Monday, and it also includes a "meth burrito"—a breakfast burrito filled with methamphetamine—confiscated at a Texas airport. Firearms, apart from an antique pistol, were far too common to be considered unusual items, CBS News reports. The TSA says it seized a record 5,674 guns at checkpoints in 2021, 85% of them loaded. The list of unusual items:

story continues below

  1. A chainsaw confiscated at New Orleans International Airport.
  2. A gun-shaped wine holder seized at Sacramento International Airport.
  3. A box of fireworks seized at Syracuse Hancock International Airport.
  4. A machete seized at Reagan National Airport near Washington, DC, along with ammunition and a fuel canister.
  5. Bear spray taken from a passenger at Florida's Destin/Fort Walton Beach airport.
  6. A cleaver seized at Harrisburg International Airport.
  7. A gun belt buckle. The 22-caliber Derringer was found in the carry-on baggage of a passenger in Honolulu in April, KHON2 reports.
  8. A meth-filled burrito seized at Hobby International Airport in Texas.
  9. An antique pistol confiscated at Newark International Airport.
  10. Bullets found in deodorant at Atlantic City International Airport. "This passenger must have been sweating bullets," the TSA quipped.
(Read more TSA stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X