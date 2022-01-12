Woman Stuck in Blind Date's Home Due to Lockdown

(Newser) – In China, more than 20 million people in several cities are under strict lockdown orders—and while some people are having trouble getting enough food, the tight controls have also created some more amusing situations. In Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan province, a woman started a video diary after a swiftly introduced neighborhood lockdown left her stuck in the house of a man she had met for a blind date, CBS reports. The woman said on social media that when she returned to Zhengzhou from Guangzhou for a visit ahead of Lunar New Year, her family set her up on a series of blind dates, per the BBC.

"I'm getting old now, my family introduced me to ten matches," the woman said. "The fifth date wanted to show off his cooking skills and invited me over to his house for dinner." She said she ended up stuck with the man and his family for at least four days after a lockdown was announced just as she was getting ready to leave, the Global Times reports. Her videos show the man cooking and doing chores, though romance might not be in store: In an interview with Shanghai-based news outlet the Paper, the woman described the man as "mute as a wooden mannequin" and said she would prefer someone a bit more talkative. But "despite his food being mediocre, he's still willing to cook, which I think is great," she added.

The woman said she took down videos of her lockdown experience after they went viral. "Friends have been calling him and I think this has definitely affected his life, so I have taken them down for now," she said Tuesday, per CBS. "Thanks everyone for your attention... I hope the outbreak ends soon and that my single sisters also find a relationship soon." As in Tianjin, where omicron cases were detected Sunday, only parts of Zhengzhou are locked down. Full lockdowns are in place in Xi'an, Yuzhou, and Anyang, around 100 miles north of Zhengzhou. (Read more China stories.)