(Newser) – Earlier this month, a 16-year-old employee of a Burger King in Milwaukee was fatally shot during an attempted robbery. Now comes a startling twist to the case from prosecutors: They say the robbery was staged, and the teen who died was in on it, reports the Kansas City Star. A criminal complaint lays out what allegedly happened, per WISN. Prosecutors say 41-year-old Antoine Edwards cooked up a plan with Niesha Harris-Brazell, who worked at the restaurant with his daughter. Niesha was assigned to work the drive-thru on Jan. 2, and the plan was for Edwards to drive up and demand money at gunpoint.

story continues below

Edwards did exactly that, but prosecutors say Niesha panicked in the moment. When she was slow to hand over the money, they say Edwards began climbing through the drive-thru window. That's when another employee, who wasn't in on the staged robbery, opened fired and accidentally struck Niesha, according to the complaint. Edwards never fired his weapon during the altercation. The employee who shot Niesha, identified as Derrick Ellis, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon. He fled the scene and remains at large, say authorities.

Edwards has been charged with murder and contributing to the delinquency of a child where death is a consequence, per the complaint. Investigators say he admitted his role and said his daughter had nothing to do with the planning of the staged robbery. "Although he planned the robbery over the phone by calling his daughter's phone, his daughter immediately handed the phone over to [Niesha], and the plan was made between himself and [Niesha], without input or involvement from his daughter," according to the complaint. His daughter hasn't been charged. (Read more Wisconsin stories.)