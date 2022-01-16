Retooled Scream Brings Spider-Man Down a Peg

(Newser) – After a month at No. 1, Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally been overtaken at the box office. Paramount Pictures' Scream reboot debuted with $30.6 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. Scream, a self-described "requel" that is both the fifth film in the slasher franchise and a reboot introducing a new, younger cast, led all releases over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. Paramount forecasts that it will total $35 million including Monday's grosses, the AP reports. Scream, which cost about $24 million to make, added $18 million in 50 international markets.

This Scream, helmed by Matt Bettinello-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, was the first not directed by Wes Craven, who died in 2015. It features original series cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette alongside additions Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Jack Quaid. Most notably, Scream is the first box-office success in a year that Hollywood hopes will see a return to weekly stability at movie theaters. January is typically a quiet period at the box office, but the surge of the omicron variant of the coronavirus has further upended release plans of some winter movies.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore, are: