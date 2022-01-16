Poll Finds Frustration With Biden Presidency

(Newser) – As the Biden presidency turns a year old, a poll released Sunday shows many voters feel let down. About half the respondents to a CBS News poll said the words "frustrated" and "disappointed" described their sentiments about President Biden's work, though they still like him personally, the Hill reports. And they don't necessarily dislike his policies. But in assessing their feelings, 40% said the Biden presidency makes them "nervous" and a quarter said it leaves them "calm" or "satisfied." Frustration levels have risen among the electorate since last spring, per CBS News, and his approval rating is at 44%.

story continues below

Some of that frustration stems from what voters perceive as a lack of focus on issues they're concerned about—especially inflation and the economy; 65% of respondents thought the administration isn't paying enough attention to inflation. It's the issue members of his party are least happy about. In addition, 62% overall are displeased with the administration's handling of the economy. When asked what Biden could do that would lift their opinion of his work, 63% said reducing inflation would help.

A previous strength—the president's handling of the pandemic—has weakened, falling to 49% from 67% last March. Overall, 64% say the pandemic fight isn't going well, and respondents don't blame that on low vaccination rates. Biden's approval rating ranks below former President Barack Obama's at the one-year point and above former President Donald Trump's. One worrisome indicator for Biden is that his support among independents who voted for him has fallen by 31 percentage points. The poll was taken last week and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 points. The full results can be found here. (Read more President Biden stories.)