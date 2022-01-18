This State Is the Best One for Driving

(Newser)
–
Views notwithstanding, you're likely to have a better time driving in Iowa than Hawaii. So says WalletHub, which ranked the states on how well they provide "positive driving experiences." What constitutes a positive driving experience? A lot. The site factored in everything from traffic congestion to road quality to the cost of maintaining your vehicle. When all was said and done, Iowa came out No. 1, and Hawaii was dead last. The 10 states at the top and bottom of the list follow.
Best states to drive:
Worst states to drive:
- Iowa 62.04 (overall score out of 100)
- Oklahoma 61.65
- Kansas 61.51
- North Carolina 61.27
- Texas 60.57
- Georgia 60.04
- Wisconsin 60.03
- Tennessee 60.02
- Illinois 59.71
- Indiana 59.46
- Wyoming 52.31
- Missouri 51.47
- Michigan 51.40
- Colorado 50.85
- Washington 49.34
- Maryland 48.54
- California 48.00
- Delaware 48.00
- Rhode Island 47.41
- Hawaii 41.02 (Pricey repair costs were a factor.)
See the full rankings
. (Or check out other lists
.)