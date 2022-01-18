 
After Assault, Nurse Dies in Same Hospital She Served

Police in Los Angeles say Sandra Shells, 70, was victim of unprovoked attack at bus stop
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 18, 2022 11:10 AM CST
In this 2020 photo, a homeless person sleeps outside the Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center entrance in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

(Newser) – A 70-year-old nurse who worked most of her life at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center died there last week after being assaulted at a bus stop, reports NBC News. Sandra Shells, who was still employed by the hospital after 38 years, was the victim of what police are calling an unprovoked attack on Thursday morning. In a news release, the LAPD says a homeless man struck Shales in the face as she waited for a bus, causing her to fall and suffer a fractured skull. Officers arrested 48-year-old Kerry Ball, who was found sleeping near the site of the attack that same day, per the Los Angeles Times.

"We are deeply saddened," hospital officials said in a statement. "Sandra Shells will forever be remembered for her compassionate care and unmatched dedication to her patients and her community throughout her 38-year career at LAC+USC." Ball faces a charge of attempted murder and is being held on $2 million bail. Police described him as a transient who has a long criminal record in multiple states. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is calling for a full investigation, saying that nurses and other essential workers need "more safe and stable environments." (Read more nurses stories.)

