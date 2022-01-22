(Newser) – Arnold Schwarzenegger is OK after a bad multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood on Friday that left one woman injured. Officer Drake Madison of the LAPD tells KTLA that the four-car accident took place around 4:30pm at an intersection in Brentwood, Calif. Per the police report cited by CBS Los Angeles, a black GMC Yukon rolled up and onto a red Toyota Pruis, then kept rolling before hitting two other vehicles. A spokesperson for Schwarzenegger confirms the 74-year-old actor and former California governor was driving the Yukon and wasn't injured, per the Los Angeles Times.

TMZ has photos of Schwarzenegger at the scene of the accident, which one witness told the outlet "looked like a stunt in a movie." Law enforcement sources also tell the outlet that the accident appeared to be Schwarzenegger's fault, as he tried to make a left before the left turn arrow had turned green.

The LAPD says the injured woman suffered "an abrasion to her head" and that her injuries weren't life-threatening; she was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Schwarzenegger's rep says the actor was concerned about the woman and spoke to her, as well as to first responders at the scene. No citations were issued or arrests made, and "neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision," the LAPD noted in a statement, per the Times. An investigation is ongoing. (Read more Arnold Schwarzenegger stories.)