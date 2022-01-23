Kelly Clarkson, Ex End Fight Over $17.8M Montana Ranch

(Newser) – Months after their divorce became final, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have ended their wrangling over their $17.8 million Montana ranch. According to court documents filed Thursday in Los Angeles, Blackstock will receive a 5.12% stake in the property, People reports, valued at $908,800. Adjoining property remains solely Clarkson's. Blackstock, 45, has been an entertainment manager but says he plans to be a full-time rancher in Montana now. The singer listed irreconcilable differences when she filed for divorce in June 2020, per USA Today, ending their marriage of nearly seven years.

The divorce became final last August. Clarkson, 39, was awarded Warren Peak Ranch in October but lost her attempt to have Blackstock evicted from it. Blackstock was living on the ranch and argued that it was marital property that was outside their prenuptial agreement, per Page Six. Clarkson previously was ordered to pay Blackstock $150,000 a month in support for two years and $45,601 in child support; they have two children. The family had quarantined at the ranch in 2020, per Entertainment Tonight. (Read more Kelly Clarkson stories.)