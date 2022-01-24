A Game for the Ages Sparks Call for Rule Change

(Newser) – All four NFL playoff games over the weekend were decided on the final play, but it's how the last game finished that has a lot of sportswriters agitated. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in overtime, and critics say the league's OT rules badly need an update.

What happened: It was an astonishing finish. The teams combined for 25 points in the final two minutes of regulation, capped when Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes led his team to a tying field goal on a 13-second drive. The Chiefs won the toss in overtime, scored a TD, and the game was over. Buffalo QB Josh Allen, who had late heroics of his own in regulation, never got a chance to touch the ball.

story continues below