Biden Considers Sending Troops to Ukraine

(Newser) – President Joe Biden on Sunday was presented with options for the possibility of sending anywhere between 3,000 and 5,000 troops to Eastern Europe amid tensions between Ukraine and Russia, sources tell Fox News. The troops would go to countries including Romania, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, as a warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin against invading Ukraine, sources say. Also under consideration is deploying naval vessels to ports in the area, some from the US and some from Europe. Other developments:

US embassy: The US State Department is ordering the departure of some family members from the embassy in Kyiv, out of an "abundance of caution," it says in a statement. It has also authorized certain diplomats to depart voluntarily, and has strongly recommended US citizens in the country get out, Politico reports. It had previously issued the highest-level travel advisory for the country, telling US citizens not to travel there amid the threat of Russian military action.

