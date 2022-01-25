(Newser) – Say what you will about Taylor Swift's music, but don't ever accuse her of not writing her own tunes. Damon Albarn could've used that advice before he did a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, in which he claimed just that. The 32-year-old "Trouble" singer "doesn't write her own songs," the 53-year-old frontman of Blur and co-founder of the Gorillaz asserted in the piece published Sunday, adding, "co-writing doesn't count." He added: "I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I'm not hating on anybody, I'm just saying there's a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. Doesn't mean that the outcome can't be really great."

Swift didn't seem to notice the pseudo-compliment at the end, but she did notice Albarn's slam against her songwriting creds, per People, which notes she's written or co-written every one of her songs. "I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs," Swift tweeted on Monday, adding that his remarks were "completely false and SO damaging." She added: "You don't have to like my songs but it's really f---ed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW." Then, a final zing: "PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering."

Others soon jumped in to her defense, per the Washington Post, and the British musician ended up walking back his comments. "I totally agree with you," he responded to Swift's tweet later Monday, noting "i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait." He offered his apologies "unreservedly and unconditionally," noting, "The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand." (Read more Taylor Swift stories.)