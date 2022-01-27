Police Find 100 Bags of Fentanyl in Room of Boy Who ODed at School

(Newser) – The 13-year-old boy who collapsed at his Connecticut school after ingesting fentanyl and died two days later had 100 bags of the synthetic opioid in his bedroom, authorities say. Sixty bags had been found at the school after the incident, ABC News reports, and the 100 bags found in the boy's room had the same identifying stamp as those bags, police say. While fentanyl normally tests at around 2% purity per bag, these tested at 58% to 60%, CBS News reports. "It was about 50 times stronger than an already very strong bag of fentanyl," a local police sergeant says.

There's no evidence anyone other than the boy brought the drugs into the school, and police are still investigating how the boy got them. Police have identified a person of interest, who has a history both with drugs and with the house where the fentanyl was found. There's no evidence the boy's mother had any knowledge her son had the drugs, police say. Naxolone, which can reverse opioid overdoses, will soon be made available in all schools in the Hartford Public Schools district, the superintendent says, calling the boy's death a "tragic loss." Staff will be trained on how to use it. Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous prescription drug 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, and is used to treat severe pain. (Read more fentanyl stories.)