Hospital Defends Itself After Unvaccinated Man Denied Heart Transplant

(Newser) – A Boston hospital is defending itself after a man's family claimed he was denied a new heart for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying most transplant programs around the country set similar requirements to improve patients’ chances of survival. The family of DJ Ferguson said in a crowdfunding appeal this week that officials at Brigham and Women’s Hospital told the 31-year-old father of two that he was ineligible for the procedure because he hasn’t been vaccinated against the coronavirus, a decision he made due to concerns over how any possible vaccine side effects could affect his heart condition. Brigham and Women’s Hospital declined to comment on Ferguson’s case specifically, citing patient privacy laws. But it pointed to a response that it posted on its website in which it said the COVID vaccine is one of several immunizations required by most US transplant programs, including a flu shot and hepatitis B vaccines, the AP reports.

story continues below

The hospital said research has shown that transplant recipients are at higher risk than non-transplant patients of dying from COVID-19, and that its policies are in line with the recommendations of the American Society of Transplantation and other health organizations. Patients also must meet other health and lifestyle criteria to receive donated organs, and it's unknown if Ferguson did or would have met them. Brigham & Womens Hospital also stressed that no patient is placed on an organ waitlist without meeting those criteria, and rejected the notion that a transplant candidate could be considered “first on the list” for an organ—a claim Ferguson's family made in its fundraising post.