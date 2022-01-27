Entertainment / Janet Jackson Janet Jackson Addresses Old 'Secret Baby' Rumors 'How could I keep a child from their father? I could never do that,' she says in documentary By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Jan 27, 2022 12:55 PM CST Copied Janet Jackson arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP) (Newser) – A two-night documentary about Janet Jackson airs Friday and Saturday night on the Lifetime channel, and in it the star addresses a bizarre rumor about her from decades ago—that she had a secret baby with her husband of one year, James Debarge. The rumor: "Back in the day they were saying that I had a child and I kept it secret," Jackson says, per People. "I could never keep a child away from James. How could I keep a child from their father? I could never do that, that's not right." She and Debarge married in 1984, when she was 18, and divorced the following year. Daughter/niece? One part of the rumor is that she had the child and gave it to her sister Rebbie to raise. “They were saying I was raising her daughter," recalls Rebbie in the documentary, per USA Today. "I don’t know where that ridiculous idea came from.” Weight gain: Jackson thinks the rumor got started because she began gaining weight around that time. “A lot of the kids thought I was pregnant ’cause I had gained weight and I had started taking birth control pills,” she says. “And back then, you could pick up weight taking them, and that’s what happened to me, so that rumor started going around.” story continues below Debarge: All of the above might be news to Debarge himself. “I was under the impression that there was no baby, and I wanted to believe it’s not true. But it is,” he told daughter Kristinia DeBarge in a 2016 episode of the WE tv series Growing Up Hip Hop, per Page Six. For the record, USA Today sees Jackson's denial as "oblique"—she doesn't explicitly deny having the child. Co-star: Debbie Allen, who co-starred with Jackson in Fame back then, has this to say: “These were rumors that were just flying around, honey, like hash in a diner,” she says. “Where was the baby? Nobody saw a baby. I mean, she was there with us all day, every day. Where was the baby?” (Read more Janet Jackson stories.)