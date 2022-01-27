Janet Jackson Addresses Old 'Secret Baby' Rumors

(Newser) – A two-night documentary about Janet Jackson airs Friday and Saturday night on the Lifetime channel, and in it the star addresses a bizarre rumor about her from decades ago—that she had a secret baby with her husband of one year, James Debarge.

"Back in the day they were saying that I had a child and I kept it secret," Jackson says, per People. "I could never keep a child away from James. How could I keep a child from their father? I could never do that, that's not right." She and Debarge married in 1984, when she was 18, and divorced the following year. Daughter/niece? One part of the rumor is that she had the child and gave it to her sister Rebbie to raise. “They were saying I was raising her daughter," recalls Rebbie in the documentary, per USA Today. "I don’t know where that ridiculous idea came from.”

