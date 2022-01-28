After Testing Positive, Palin Causes a Stir at Restaurants

(Newser) – Restaurants like repeat customers, but they might have mixed feelings about those who have COVID-19. Sarah Palin has tested positive for the illness, which was enough to postpone the trial in her defamation lawsuit against the New York Times but not enough to keep her from dining out while she's in the city. Palin, who has said she is not vaccinated against the coronavirus, ate indoors at Elio's restaurant Saturday and again outside on Wednesday, the Gothamist reports. New York City requires restaurant customers to show proof of vaccination before eating inside.

"Tonight Sarah Palin returned to the restaurant to apologize for the fracas around her previous visit," Luca Guaitolini, manager of Elio's, said in a statement Wednesday night. "In accordance with the vaccine mandate and to protect our staff, we seated her outdoors. ... We are a restaurant open to the public, and we treat civilians the same." People in New York who test positive also are supposed to isolate for five days. "She tested positive and is out on the town," said a New Yorker who walked by Palin's outdoor party. "There's such a lack of care for the people around you and the people in New York City."

On Tuesday night, Palin and a group dined outside at Campagnola, passersby said. Some people who saw her wanted autographs or selfies, while others were upset. It's not clear when Palin tested positive; the city said she won't be punished for dining indoors because an inspector didn't witness the meal. Anyone who came into contact with the former Alaska governor should be tested, a City Hall spokesperson said, per CNN. "Ms. Palin needs to respect small business workers and follow the rules just like everyone else," an aide to Mayor Eric Adams said. (Read more Sarah Palin stories.)