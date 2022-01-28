 
Gunfire Hits Cori Bush's Car

Lawmaker wasn't in the vehicle when it was struck
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 27, 2022 6:00 PM CST
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., speaks during an interview last November in Northwoods, Mo.   (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

(Newser) – No one was hurt when gunfire hit a vehicle owned by Missouri Rep. Cori Bush over the weekend. It was parked in St. Louis at the time, and the Democratic lawmaker wasn't in it, KSDK reports. Still, Bush said, "any act of gun violence shakes your soul." There was no reason to think the shooting was an attack against Bush, per CNN. It appeared that someone had tampered with the door handles on other cars in the area. "No one should have to fear for their safety here in St. Louis," the first-term lawmaker said, adding "that's why our movement is working every day to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep every neighborhood safe." (Read more Cori Bush stories.)

