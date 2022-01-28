FBI Hunts Bank Robber Dubbed 'Green Gaiter Bandit'

(Newser) – The FBI is seeking help in identifying a bank robber in Southern California dubbed the "Green Gaiter Bandit." Wearing a neck gaiter or face covering, often in the color green, the 6-foot-tall middle-aged white male has committed more than a dozen robberies or attempted robberies at banks in Los Angeles and Orange counties since October, authorities say. Often seen in "workwear-style clothing," including a tan jacket, he typically demands "loose bills" vocally or in writing, per the Los Angeles Times. In some cases, he's returned to target banks where he was initially successful.

For instance, he robbed a Chase Bank in Huntington Beach on Oct. 30, then returned for a robbery attempt on Dec. 3, per CBS Los Angeles. Also on Dec. 3, he hit a Chase Bank in Costa Mesa, to which he returned on Dec. 17. He most recently targeted a Wells Fargo Bank in Placentia on Jan. 21. Thought to be between the ages of 50 and 60, with gray hair and a medium to heavy build, he typically flees the scene on foot. He has not been seen with a weapon but is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information should call the FBI at (310) 477-6565.